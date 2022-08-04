An 18-year-old man who had little recollection of a violent attack outside a Dubbo pub has been warned he could have had his life ruined.
Jesse Maxwell O'Brien, from Glen Innes, has fronted Dubbo Local Court where he pleaded guilty to an affray outside the Castlereagh Hotel on February 19 this year.
According to court documents, O'Brien and a co-accused were drinking at the hotel before they exited about 1am.
Captured on CCTV, O'Brien and the co-accused were outside the hotel on Talbragar Street when they got into an argument with another man who had been drinking at the hotel.
Police said O'Brien and his co-accused began punching the man a number of times before he was thrown to the ground.
As the man struggled to get back on his feet, he was knocked down again by the co-accused.
Hotel security attended to the man - who police said was immobilised on the ground - while O'Brien and the co-accused lingered in the area acting drunk and disorderly in view of the public.
Police arrived a short time later when they saw everyone involved verbally abusing each other and engaging in offensive behaviour, with O'Brien and his co-accused implying they wanted to continue to fight.
O'Brien and the co-accused were arrested and taken to Dubbo police station where they were charged.
In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Jai Silkman said his client had been significantly intoxicated and didn't have a good memory of the incident.
He argued the incident captured on CCTV was obscured by trees, and it wasn't clear what went on.
Mr Silkman highlighted his client was a young man who had no criminal record, the incident occurred for almost 20 seconds, and there were no injuries to the victim.
While Magistrate Mal Macpherson recognised there were no injuries sustained, he highlighted it was a "classic example" of the effect of alcohol and common sense disappearing.
"Some people can end up seriously injured, you're 18 and one punch and you could have had your life ruined," he told O'Brien.
"If you're going to be drinking alcohol you need to be in control."
O'Brien was handed a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
