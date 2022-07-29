A big lotto win is what drove a Narromine man to buy a stash of gel blasters, flick knives and metal batons he imported through eBay, a court has heard.
Robert Charles Sevil was sentenced to a one year and six month intensive corrections order - a jail term served in the community - after he was caught importing prohibited weapons and storing them in his caravan.
The 54-year-old came to the attention of police in March 2021, after Australian Border Force officers seized two parcels which contained two firearm silencers, and three .22 calibre air pistol magazines.
According to court documents, police uncovered the parcels were imported to Australia and headed to an address at a caravan park in Narromine.
Court documents revealed the parcels were purchased by Sevil on eBay through the account 'robse_502', which was linked to his bank account.
Sevil was seated on a camping chair outside his caravan when police executed a search warrant at his home on the Mitchell Highway about 9am on April 13 last year.
Four gel blaster firearms were located under his bed, mattress and on the ground near his dining table inside the caravan, alongside two 'browning' branded 20cm double sided flick knives with a release button.
Three metal batons were located in the caravan and Sevil's Toyota Hilux and he told officers he bought for protection.
Police also located a number of firearm parts, dehydrated gel ball pellets, and ten .177 calibre air rifle darts in the caravan and a storage shed used by Sevil.
Also from eBay Sevil had purchased three belt buckles - with the logo from the Transformer film franchise - which each contained a concealed knife.
A total of 202 grams of cannabis leaf was also located inside the caravan, which Sevil said he purchased from unknown people in Dubbo, but doesn't use for personal use.
Court documents said Sevil, who lives alone in a self-contained caravan, voluntarily admitted to detectives he had purchased and acquired the prohibited firearms and weapons from eBay.
According to court documents the firearms do not fire bullets, but instead gel plastic balls which need to be soaked in water before they are used. The firearms however are classified as prohibited weapons.
Sevil was sentenced in the Dubbo District Court on Friday, after pleading guilty to three charges including importing prohibited imports, possessing more than three unregistered firearms, and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
A remaining 14 charges including acquire firearm part without authority, not keep firearms safely, possess or use a prohibited weapon or firearm, and possess a prohibited drug were put on a section 166 and form one certificates to be taken into account at sentencing.
Defence barrister Sally Orman-Hales explained it was an "unusual situation" which led Sevil before the court.
The court heard in May 2020 he had won the lottery which enabled him to purchase the weapons that came to the attention of police.
"Up until the time my client won a substantial value of money. He was just going about his life doing what most people do going to work etc. and of course when he had this amazing win which enabled him to have money," she said.
"It's quite an extraordinary tale in some way that winning the lottery in this case, this man's ended up in the District Court facing matters that need sentencing."
When sentencing Judge Craig Smith found the offence to be "unsophisticated" in that he made no attempt to conceal what he was doing, and there was nothing to suggest the firearms were being warehoused in relation to criminal activity.
While the gel blasters had a limited ability to cause harm, Judge Smith said the weapons insecurely stashed in his caravan were liable to be seen or used, which could cause concern or danger to the public.
"General deterrence has a significant role to play in determining the appropriate sentence ... it should discourage members of our community to possess such items for whatever reason," he said.
The court heard Sevil had a limited criminal history, apart from possessing two unregistered firearms in 2007, and another mater in 2013.
It was also revealed he suffered from a history of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, but was currently taking medication.
Judge Smith said the sentencing assessment report outlined Sevil was estranged to his family in the area, but had other friends to support him. The court heard he had held management positions in mining around Australia, however lost his employment in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
"It appears to me in the context of all the evidence that he has reasonable prospects for rehabilitation and is unlikely to reoffend," Judge Smith said.
"The impact of his charging and the court proceedings, and what will be the penalty/sentence imposed upon him is, is of itself to a degree a specific deterrent to him in relation to any further offending."
Sevil was convicted and sentenced to a one year, five months and 28 days intensive corrections order - a jail term served in the community, with a special condition he abstain from non-prescribed drugs. He was also fined $1000.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
