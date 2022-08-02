Daily Liberal

Kane Brett Keniry caught drink driving for the second time in Dubbo Local Court

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 3 2022 - 12:22am, first published August 2 2022 - 11:00pm
Young man caught drunk behind the wheel twice represents himself

A young Dubbo man who was caught drunk behind the wheel for a second time in just four months has represented himself in court.

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

