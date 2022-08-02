Young man caught drunk behind the wheel twice represents himself

A young Dubbo man who was caught drunk behind the wheel for a second time in just four months has represented himself in court.
Kane Brett Keniry was handed a three month licence suspension backdated to the offence, and ordered to install a mandatory interlock device for 12 months in Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday. He was also fined $400.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving in court in June, when the court heard he had been on an 12-month good behaviour bond handed to him in April at the time of the offence.
The matter was adjourned for a sentencing assessment report, given how close the two drink driving incidents were together.
Police were conducting mobile random breath testing when they stopped Keniry in a white Nissan Patrol about 2.15am on May 15 this year.
After returning a positive test he was arrested and taken to Dubbo police station where he returned a reading of 0.120.
Keniry told officers he had about 10 beers throughout the night, adding he had broken up with his girlfriend when he tried to drive home.
In June, Magistrate Gary Wilson warned the maximum penalty for a second drink driving offence was up to 12 months imprisonment.
At sentencing on Tuesday no action was taken on the previous matter, which meant the new matter was considered a first offence as Keniry had escaped conviction for the incident in January.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
