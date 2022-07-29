Man caught with knives and syringe during early morning bike ride home

A Dubbo man caught concealing two knives and a syringe while riding his bike home from a friend's house told police he had them for protection and to fix his bike.
Zac Lewis was excused from Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday due to work arrangements, when defence lawyer Simon Colyier pleaded guilty on his behalf to one charge of having custody of a knife in a public place.
According to court documents, the 25-year-old was spotted by police riding a bicycle at 4.15am on May 23 this year, during high visible patrols in South Dubbo.
After being stopped by police on Durum Circuit, officers asked Lewis why he was in the area. Lewis told police he had been nearby at a friend's house and was riding home, one street over on Timgarlen Avenue.
Police conducted checks on Lewis which they said revealed information for past custody of concealment of a knife, including intelligence relating to break and enters and prohibited drugs.
With knowledge of Lewis' previous history, officers requested to search him.
Lewis revealed he had a knife secreted in the inner lining of his jacket, which he later told police he had "for protection".
He was ordered to place the knife on the ground, which he complied, later informing officers he was also in possession of a syringe and a second knife in the bottom of his backpack.
Police said they also saw Lewis to be in possession of a red multi-tool knife and a red box cutter.
When asked why he had the knives on him, Lewis told officers we was unsure, and at times might use them to fix his bike.
Officers inquired further about how the knives would help him fix his bike, when he told them "I don't know".
After failing to provide a reasonable excuse to why he was carrying a knife, he was charged.
In court, Mr Colyier asked for a future sentence date to allow his client to attend. Magistrate Theresa Hamilton adjourned the matter to August 10 for sentence.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
