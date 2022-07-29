Daily Liberal

Zac Lewis pleads guilty in Dubbo Local Court after caught with knives in a public place

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 2 2022 - 2:46am, first published July 29 2022 - 6:01am
Man caught with knives and syringe during early morning bike ride home

A Dubbo man caught concealing two knives and a syringe while riding his bike home from a friend's house told police he had them for protection and to fix his bike.

Local News

