Missing Persons Week 2022 renewed calls into the disappearance of Bennett 'Ben' Dominick Lightning Ridge

By Newsroom
August 2 2022 - 1:30am
Bennett 'Ben' Dominick was last seen leaving his home to head to the Coocoran Opal Fields outside Lightning Ridge, where he was expected to meet with his brother in January 2015. Picture: NSW Police

As part of Missing Persons Week 2022, police are re-appealing for information into the disappearance of Bennett 'Ben' Dominick from Lightning Ridge in 2015.

