As part of Missing Persons Week 2022, police are re-appealing for information into the disappearance of Bennett 'Ben' Dominick from Lightning Ridge in 2015.
Bennett Dominick, then aged 41, left his home in Lightning Ridge on Saturday, January 10, 2015 to travel to the Coocoran Opal Fields outside Lightning Ridge, where he was expected to meet with his brother.
Three days later on January 13, 2015, Mr Dominick was reported missing by his partner and brother when he could not be located.
His green Ford sedan was found in bushland near a substation in Lightning Ridge.
At the time, investigators from the Central North police district conducted extensive inquiries into his disappearance, however he has never been located.
In June 2020, an inquest into Mr Dominick's disappearance found the cause or manner of his suspected death to be undetermined and referred the matter to the NSW Police Force's Unsolved Homicide Unit for further investigation.
Central North police district crime manager, Detective Inspector Paul Quigg said officers together with the State Crime Command's Unsolved Homicide Unit, have since formed Strike Force Berong to further investigate the circumstances of Mr Dominick's disappearance.
"Police have conducted exhaustive inquiries into Bennett's disappearance, and we hope this renewed appeal may prompt someone yet to come forward to do so," he said.
"We believe there are people in the community who know something but are yet to speak with police.
"What I would say to these people is that Bennett's family deserve answers; do what is right and come forward to police."
Mr Dominick is described as being of Caucasian appearance, has a thin build and about 170cm tall, with short, light-coloured hair, hazel eyes and a short stringy grey beard.
Anyone who has seen Mr Dominick or has information as to his whereabouts or his disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via social media pages.
Missing Persons Week is an annual national campaign to raise awareness of the issues and impacts surrounding missing persons and runs between Sunday 31 July and Saturday 6 August 2022.
For more information on the campaign visit www.missingpersons.gov.au.
