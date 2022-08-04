Primary school students in Dubbo were in awe when they were unexpectedly visited by some four-legged friends on Thursday morning.
Senior constables Barry Turnbull and Warwick O'Riley along with horses Hero and Prince made two stops to the Dubbo PCYC and Buninyong Public School in honour of Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander Children's Day.
The date - August 4 - was historically used to communally celebrate the birthdays of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children who were taken from their families at a young age, without knowing their birthday - as part of the Stolen Generation.
The day was first marked in the Australian Calendar in 1988.
Orana Mid-Western police district commander, Superintendent Danny Sullivan said the day was important to reflect on the history of the past, while coming together with our Aboriginal communities to build a better future.
"Today is important for acknowledging the past but also looking at what we, NSW police and the broader community can do to shape a different future - and do it with full respect of family, culture and country," he said.
"This day marks a really serious moment in Australia's history, because your birthday is part of your identity. And I acknowledge the lived experience of those who are part of the Stolen Generations and who are celebrating their birthday on this day."
On Thursday the senior constables took students through the history of the NSW police mounted unit - the oldest continuous mounted unit in the world - along with facts about the day in the life of being a mounted police officer.
They also took questions from students about why the horses were over 16 hands in size and how often they were washed and fed.
"Its not common to see the mounted unit and I know young people in particular love horses," Supt Sullivan said.
"Today was all about giving people a vision of that future, but also utilising capability that really speaks to the heart of young people.
"The kids loved it, their smiles speak for themselves."
With this year's theme, 'My Dreaming, My Future', Supt Sullivan said the day also provides a valuable opportunity to reflect on how Australians can work together to improve a range of health, social and human rights outcomes for young First Nations people.
"The Orana Mid-Western police district has a strong partnership with its Aboriginal communities, and so today ties into programs we're already doing with our innovative Aboriginal Youth Team down at the PCYC," he said.
Supt Sullivan said the command were also working heavily alongside NSW TAFE to deliver the Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery (IPROWD) program to provide a pathway into the NSW police force for Aboriginal people. The latest group of recruits will graduate tomorrow.
"Its about ensuring we acknowledge the past and really reflect on today in terms of the history with Aboriginal people, but then shape the future. I'm really inspired by this years theme, and its all about creating a new story," he said.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
