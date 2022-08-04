Dubbo residents woke to the sound of rain hitting their roofs on Thursday, August 4 and before 9am the city had already received 12.2 millimetres.
A complex low pressure system moving across the bite that has multiple centres has led to a cold front and trough moving over NSW.
This has brought severe weather for parts of Western NSW. Luckily for Dubbo, it is highly unlikely severe weather will affect the region.
"There is a chance of Dubbo receiving 20 to 50 millimetres of rain though," a Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson told the Daily Liberal.
The spokesperson said that because of the recent rain activity in the Dubbo region, the soil is quite saturated which places an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines.
"People picking up kids or driving home from work, need to take care on the roads," they said.
Mudgee, Orange and Forbes have a high chance of receiving damaging winds and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding.
Mudgee has received 16 millimetres of rain, while Orange has received 21.4 millimetres.
Forbes topped the list receiving 25.6 millimetres of rain and a peak wind gust for the town at 9am of 59 kilometres per hour.
"This shows there are some strong winds around today," they said.
Rain is expected to continue until early Friday morning, meaning the risk of flash flooding in the evening is high.
"Today is expected to be the wettest and windiest day and then we will see a reduction in the amount of rain," the spokesperson said.
On Friday there is a zero to one millimetre chance of rain for Dubbo and that's expected to take place in the morning.
The warmer temperatures that Dubbo has seen feeds into the thunderstorms and can increase the severity.
"People need to monitor the situation and the warnings and take care on the roads," the spokesperson said.
Dubbo hasn't seen overnight temperatures go below 14 degrees which is a "considerable" amount more then the average of 3.2 degrees in August.
Thursday's overnight temperatures are expected to stay in the double digits, only dipping down to 10 degrees, before reaching a high of 19 degrees on Friday, August 5.
"Light showers are expected, but this could be updated as it is an evolving situation," they said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
