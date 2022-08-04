Daily Liberal

Popular Dubbo craft brewery hits the market

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 4 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:00am
'POTENTIAL': The brewery's owners made the "difficult decision" to move on from the business which still has a lot of potential. Picture: Supplied.

Dubbo's first craft brewery, the Devil's Hollow Tavern and Brewery, has hit the market with owners making the "difficult decision" to move on after three years in business.

