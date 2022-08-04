Tim Beach is confident the Dubbo Roos are still capable of anything over the last two rounds of the Blowes Cup, starting this weekend against Cowra Eagles.
The Roos have struggled lately but will be looking to turn it around against Cowra as they continue their push for a finals spot.
Advertisement
Playing the Eagles in Cowra is never easy but the Roos played a brilliant match the last time the two sides met in Dubbo.
Regardless of their form, Beach is confident the next two weeks could be the biggest of the season.
"We are down to the business end of the season now, I suppose for us it's probably going to come down to the last game against Forbes," he said.
"We are focusing on what's in front of us currently which is Cowra and they are a great side which they have proven with only two losses during the season.
"Unfortunately, we've been fairly well disrupted but we aren't trying to use that as an excuse, I think we counted 19 blokes who have been injured from first grade alone this season.
"On top of that second grade has gone through a total of 72 players so we just seem to have a curse hanging over us for the last few seasons."
After another tough season of battling injuries, the Roos currently sit fourth on the table and are only narrowly ahead of Forbes with two matches remaining.
Beach is confident should the Roos be fortunate enough to make the finals, anything could happen.
READ ALSO:
"Those are the cards we've been dealt and that's country rugby," he said.
"We've just got to do all that we can and if we can get over Cowra it would be a big statement.
"In my opinion, once you get to the finals, I've seen teams that finished fourth come through and win the premiership."
A win for the Roos would keep them comfortably in fourth and would set up an exciting match with Forbes next weekend in Dubbo, with the winner likely to play finals while the loser would miss out.
With their fate hanging in the balance, Beach said the squad are focusing on each week as it comes with a few troops set to come back into the side on Saturday.
"I don't care whether you are first or second when it comes to the finals, it can go any way," he said.
"Teams rise to the occasion when it comes to those circumstances but we are just taking it week by week.
Advertisement
"We are short a couple of blokes this weekend but we are going to have a stronger backline."
Ratu Roko will miss the match due to his NSW Country commitments but Beach confirmed Josh Bass and Hamish Gordon will both play on Saturday.
While they haven't been full strength for much of the season, Beach believes it has been a great chance for some of the club's junior players and rising stars to get a taste of first grade.
"It's a perfect opportunity for blokes like that because of the injury toll," he said.
"We've got a really strong Colts side and I think it is really important to keep them around.
"Because in a few years we'll have a few older blokes leave over the next couple of years so they'll be the next generation."
Advertisement
Kick off is at 3:15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.