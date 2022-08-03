Name: Cameron Healey
Club/team: Dubbo Junior AFL under 14s
Why do you play footy? For the fitness, to make new friends and for the fun of it.
What's the best part about sport? It's fun and good to have a kick around.
Who is your favourite teammate and why? Darcy Fairman, because he is always good in the backs for us, saving goals and is a nice kid.
Do you have somewhere you like going after the game? Home to watch more footy.
Name: June Jones
Club/team: Dubbo Junior AFL youth girls
Why do you play footy? It's fun
What's the best part about sport? Exercise and making friends
Who is your favourite teammate and why? Don't have one, love and appreciate them all.
Do you have somewhere you like going after the game? Home to have a feed and shower.
Name: Felicity Talbot
Club/team: Dubbo Junior AFL youth girls
Why do you play footy? My dad inspired me to play
What's the best part about sport? The team
Who is your favourite teammate and why? Molly Mayall, because she carries herself well.
Do you have somewhere you like going after the game? Yes, somewhere with food.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
