The Dubbo Rhinos' fate is well and truly in their own hands but coach Doug Sandry admitted he wouldn't want it any other way.
Saturday marks the final round of the New Holland Cup regular season and there is a lot on the line for the Rhinos who will take on Narromine Gorillas at Apex Oval.
Already locked in for a finals spot, the Rhinos could finish either second or third on the ladder depending on the result of Saturday's fixture.
With a top two spot on the line, Sandry is confident his side has what it takes to get the win against the Gorillas.
"Two things need to happen, we need to beat Narromine and we need to beat them well," he said.
"The good thing is that it is in our own hands and not in anyone else's, we determine our own positioning on the ladder.
"It's now up to us to go out and get the job done, Narromine is incredibly tough like they always are.
"They always show up, they always get up for any game against a Dubbo team.
"They will come out firing and we've just got to be able to match that then settle into our game plan."
A win for the Rhinos would see them finish second and play Mudgee in week one of the finals for a chance to host the grand final, whereas a loss means they host CSU Bathurst in the minor semi-final with one side from the match being eliminated.
While the finals are in the back of his mind, Sandry is purely focused on Narromine for now and believes they could be a side to watch over the next few seasons after some improved performances of late.
"The great thing about Narromine is, they are a rebuilding side," he said.
"They've got a very young side, a lot of guys who are learning the game and some who are quite small and have just come out of under 19s.
"They are a gutsy side who keep showing up, they nearly rolled us out there so we've got a real big respect for what they do.
"We'll take nothing for granted."
In their narrow loss to Mudgee last week, Sandry opted to move Dale Smith to flyhalf and pushed Nash Forgione to fullback, a decision he said will carry over into this weekend's match.
"At this stage, nothing will change, we are happy with the performance of the team from last week," he said.
"Unless there are any late injuries we pretty much are what we fronted up with last week.
"Dale (Smith) did a great job at flyhalf, we were very happy with how he played and Nash (Forgione) well he is just outstanding.
"We could play him anywhere, he is a great leader and will get the job done."
Keiren Hill will partner Matt Neill in the centres for the second consecutive week and the Rhinos coach couldn't have more respect for the latter in his first season back with the club.
"He's our everywhere man, he's also played on the wing this year," he said.
"That's the great thing about 'Rat' (Neill) he is adaptable, he's happy to play anywhere and that's the type of clubman you need.
"Centre is not his preferred position and we understand that but he has played centre, wing, flanker and hooker.
"It's great to have him back, his enthusiasm is fantastic."
Kick off is at 3:15pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
