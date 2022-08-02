It may have only been by a point but there was no question Fusion Heat's Tash Robinson was over the moon with her side's win on Saturday.
Playing against their biggest rivals Narromine, Fusion Heat handed the previously unbeaten side their first loss of the Dubbo Netball A Grade season with the latter winning 39-38 in an edge-of-your-seat thriller.
Saturday's match was the second meeting of the sides this year after Narromine the Heat back in round three 46-33 and Robinson admitted it was nice to get one back at them.
"It definitely was, it was a bit of a blowout last time we played them," she said.
"It was really close this time around and it's good to see that we have made a couple of improvements.
"We are happy to get the win even though it was just by a point."
With the game coming down to the wire, Robinson said she was unsure what the end result was and wasn't aware Heat had won until after the players left the court.
"I didn't know exactly (about the score) but I was doing some pretty bad math in my head," she said.
"I actually thought we were done by about two or three (goals), when someone went and checked the score they came back very excited which was a bit of a shock."
The two sides are now clear at the top of the points table on 28, five points ahead of third place with four rounds remaining.
As it stands, the respective teams will meet each other in week one of the finals with the winner advancing straight through to the grand final while the loser will have a second shot at advancing the following week.
After two tough games against Narromine this year, Robinson knows there is a lot of respect between the two sides and the Heat would love the opportunity to face them in the final.
"It's always a good game between the two teams, it's very physical and very skilful," she said.
"I think we really push each other to play the best netball because you don't know how the game is going to swing.
"It's always a good tussle with them, the girls are definitely looking forward to possibly playing them in the grand final."
In such a low-scoring match defence was always going to be key and Robinson said all of the squad were brilliant without the ball.
"I think across the board the whole team defensively did a really good job," she said.
"We were patient in attack and we were really, really tenacious in defence.
"But I think for me, it was our defensive end with Sarah Bridges and Rebecca Gaff.
"They've only played together probably four or five games and the partnership they've managed to grow over those last couple of games has been really good to watch."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
