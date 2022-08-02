Daily Liberal

Fusion Heat defeated Narromine 39-38 in the Dubbo Netball A Grade competition

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
August 2 2022
It may have only been by a point but there was no question Fusion Heat's Tash Robinson was over the moon with her side's win on Saturday.

