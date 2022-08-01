The Parkes Spacemen will use next weekend's final round meeting with Wellington as a chance to build some much-needed momentum before the Peter McDonald Premiership finals.
A battered and bruised Parkes slumped to a fourth straight loss on Saturday, the 20-12 defeat at Forbes ensuring the Spacemen will finish in fourth spot in the Group 11 pool regardless of results in next weekend's final round.
Captain-coach Jack Creith and his side are also guaranteed to face Bathurst St Pat's, who will finish third in the Group 10 pool, in the opening week of the finals.
Creith is aware things need to improve before then, and Saturday's most recent loss was made more painful by two serious injuries.
Ponipate Musunamasi's season is over after he broke his leg early in the loss to Forbes while star back-rower Will Wardle is in doubt for the Wellington game after a nasty head knock at Spooner Oval.
Wardle required assistance to come off the field after the head knock in the second-half and he spent Sunday night in hospital.
Creith said they'd await clearance and medical advice before saying whether Wardle would take the field next weekend or rest up for finals.
"This week we'll want to create a bit of momentum," Creith said, looking ahead to the Wellington game.
"We've got Wellington at home and then it looks like we will have Bathurst St Pat's at their home semi-final."
The Spacemen played St Pat's in round one of the season and they suffered an agonising late defeat despite leading 20-0 in the first half.
St Pat's have won each of their past three games, scoring more than 40 points in the process, but that challenge for Parkes will come after the Wellington match.
Despite the drop-off in form and injury concerns, Creith was relatively upbeat on Saturday.
Hew paid credit to Forbes, who were spurred on by a mighty home crowd, but said he's still got the belief his Spacemen can make a real impact in the title race.
"We've got do-or-die footy so our goal is to win five in a row. That'll take us to the other side of the grand final," Creith said.
"We're focussed and very, very excited."
