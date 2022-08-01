Daily Liberal

Parkes Spacemen suffer injury blows in loss to Forbes Magpies

By Newsroom
Updated August 1 2022 - 4:51am, first published 3:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Daveta takes on the Forbes defence during Saturday's derby defeat at Spooner Oval. Picture: Renee Powell

The Parkes Spacemen will use next weekend's final round meeting with Wellington as a chance to build some much-needed momentum before the Peter McDonald Premiership finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.