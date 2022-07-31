Daily Liberal
Photos

Dubbo CYMS defeated Wellington Cowboys 44-6 in their Peter McDonald Premiership match

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 31 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A clinical team performance has led Dubbo CYMS to a strong 44-6 win in their match against Wellington Cowboys on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.