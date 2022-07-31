A clinical team performance has led Dubbo CYMS to a strong 44-6 win in their match against Wellington Cowboys on Sunday.
CYMS were at home once again this season with Apex Oval hosting their second last match before the finals and it was the hosts who would prove to be just too good for Wellington.
CYMS centre Jyie Chapman was impressed with how his side fared and knew it was going to still be a tough game, regardless of how Wellington is going.
"It was good, Wellington always turns up no matter where you are," he said.
"We had a few boys come back from last week and they turned up to make an impact."
Cowboys captain-coach Justin Toomey-White thought his side was brave across the 80 minutes, with several players backing up for a second match on Sunday.
"It was a tough day, we had eight or nine boys play reserve grade beforehand then backing up for first grade," he said.
"So we knew it was going to be a tough day at the office but I'm proud of the boys' effort, it was a whole club mentality today.
"We didn't want reserve grade to go short, we did our thing and put our hand up.
"Credit to CYMS, they are a structured side and they are on top for a reason, they are a great side."
It was a fast and physical start to the match between the 2019 grand finalists, with CYMS the first team to score after Corey Drew sprinted down the right sideline to score in the corner.
Brad Pickering's conversion was successful and the fullback's boot would come in handy moments later after he nailed a 40/20 to give CYMS the ball in excellent field position.
Jeremy Thurston's try-scoring exploits continued with the centre crossing over next for CYMS before Jordi Madden followed suit.
Currently, the competition's leading try scorer, Thurston grabbed his second four-pointer of the day as he cruised over close to the line to score, with Pickering adding the extras.
CYMS' 22-0 lead looked like it could blow out but an injury to Thurston saw him hobble off the field and force Shawn Townsend to make some changes.
But as good sides do, CYMS found a way to keep the scoreboard moving along with Tom Hughes crossing over in the corner on the stroke of half-time before Pickering slotted his fourth kick of the afternoon with the hosts leading 28-0 at the break.
Coming out of the break, CYMS five-eighth Fletcher Haycock showed great speed and determination to pounce on a grubber to grab himself a try before Chapman scored a four-pointer of his own.
Wellington was parked down CYMS' end for 10 minutes but couldn't find a way to score, that was until Toomey-White crashed over next to the posts to get his side on the board.
Late tries to Riley Wake and Mitchell Cleary sealed the 44-6 win for CYMS, as the team now turns their attention to a local derby against Macquarie next weekend.
After having a somewhat injury-plagued season, Chapman believes the club's depth is strong and the centre had some high praise for one of his teammates.
"I've been hit by a curse this year so to get through any game at the moment (has been tough)," he said.
"That's probably the best thing about it, the boys out there on the field like Jeremy (Thurston).
"If he isn't the best player in the comp this year then I don't know who is so I'm enjoying it out there at the moment."
With two under-21s players in their halves, CYMS' youth shone again on Sunday with Cooper Ferrari making his first-grade debut off the bench.
Having come through the grades himself, Chapman admitted it is exciting to watch some of the club's young stars develop into first-grade players.
"They are starting to take over now, us older fellas are starting to move back a bit for them," he said.
"They are doing a heck of a job."
Like CYMS, Wellington has developed a strong young core of their own and Toomey-White believes some Cowboys players have the chance to do some great things in their footballing careers.
"We've got a few (young players), I've harped on it all year," he said.
"We wouldn't be the team we are without those young blokes, they've dug in every single week.
"I'm very proud of the boys, they are turning into young men pretty early.
"But it's going to be good for them in the long run for their footy career."
DUBBO CYMS 44 (Jeremy Thurston 2, Tom Hughes, Jordi Madden, Mitchell Cleary, Corey Drew, Riley Wake, Jyie Chapman, Fletcher Haycock tries; Brad Pickering four conversions) defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 6 (Justin Toomey-White try; Randel Dowling conversion)
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
