Dubbo will once again host the Western Open in 2023 after Golf NSW announced the dates for the regional open series last week.
After Dubbo Golf Club hosted the Western Open this year, the venue will have some of the best golfers from around the state grace the greens once more.
Golf NSW's COO Graeme Phillipson believes the regional open series will benefit many locations around the state.
"The NSW Regional Open Series brings plenty of much-needed dollars to regional New South Wales," he said.
"Competitors are in town for up to three nights at each centre, filling motels, eating at restaurants and enjoying some of the State's best hospitality."
Dubbo will host the final regional open series round from January 8-10 in 2023 and Golf NSW CEO Stuart Fraser believes the six towns will love hosting the events.
"The Regional Open Series brings big benefits to all of the host towns," he said.
"Not only do locals witness some of Australia's best golfers, but the tournaments are a significant economic boost for the surrounding areas."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
