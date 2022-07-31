Daily Liberal

Dubbo Golf Club will host the Western Open in 2023

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 31 2022 - 1:47am, first published 1:30am
Dubbo will once again welcome some of the best golfers from around NSW in 2023. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Dubbo will once again host the Western Open in 2023 after Golf NSW announced the dates for the regional open series last week.

Tom Barber

Tom Barber

