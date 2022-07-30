Name: Ashleigh Jones
Sport/club: Dubbo Junior AFL youth girls
Why do you play footy?
I play footy because it's something I enjoy and look forward to at the end of the week when I have had a busy week.
What's the best part about sport?
That I get to have fun, make new friends and play.
Who is your favourite teammate and why?
My favourite teammate would be Danny because she is always there to talk to and she knows how to joke around.
Do you have a post-game ritual?
No not really, I like going home after the games to relax.
Name: Hayden Healey
Sport/club: Dubbo Junior AFL under 12s
Why do you play footy?
The fitness, making friends and learning new skills.
What's the best part about sport?
The contact, fitness, playing with mates and learning new skills.
Who is your favourite teammate and why?
Wonders, he has good skills, a good sense of humour and plays hard.
Do you have a post-game ritual?
Maccas or the canteen, Dubbo has the best.
Name: Brayden Pearson
Sports/club: Dubbo Junior AFL under 17s
Why do you play footy?
To make some mates and for the sport as I love AFL.
What's the best part about sport?
The fitness needed and playing as a team.
Who is your favourite teammate and why?
Jake Egan, he has taught me a lot as a player and he is a great player.
Do you have a post-game ritual?
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
