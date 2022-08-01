Macquarie Raiders captain-coach Alex Ronayne is looking forward to his side's "biggest test" after making it six straight wins in the Peter McDonald Premiership on Sunday.
The Raiders produced an improved second-half effort at Larkin Oval to defeat Nyngan 40-20 on Sunday, setting up a massive derby clash with Dubbo CYMS next weekend.
CYMS is currently the only team across the Group 11 and Group 10 pools enjoying a better run of form than the Raiders heading into the final round.
"This week is probably our biggest test, playing CYMS, but it's just the same thing," Ronayne said.
"We'll turn up and play the same footy we have been and we'll go from there."
Macquarie is second behind the Fishies in the Group 11 pool but a win over CYMS will likely be needed to ensure a top two spot.
CYMS leads the way with 28 points while Macquarie is second on 22 and Forbes is just one point further back.
Forbes impressed in a win over Parkes on Saturday and the Magpies will be expected to get past the battling Nyngan in next weekend's final round.
The top two sides in each pool will play each other in week one of finals, with the beaten sides remaining in the competition, while the bottom two sides in each will meet in knockout matches.
"Second spot is our goal," Ronayne said.
"We know we can't get first so second is the goal and we want to be finishing there. It's important because then you get the two shots."
As pleased as Ronayne is with his side's progress, he insists more improvement is needed if they want to topple competition frontrunners Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee.
The Raiders haven't lost since being beaten 28-10 by CYMS on June 5 but Sunday's patchy first-half performance against Nyngan proved the side can still get better.
"We need to be at the standard the Mudgee Dragons and Dubbo CYMS are at," Ronayne said, referring the two pool leaders.
"Those two teams have beat us and we're not far off but we've still got a long way to go.
"We feel like we're building each week but we've definitely got to improve a bit to get to the point we want to be at."
Sunday's win was a special one for Macquarie as the club honoured Norm Kelly, a club great who passed away last week.
Each of the four grades wore black armbands to honour Kelly at Larkin Oval.
While the final margin was comfortable for the first grade side, the Raiders were made to work for the win over the Tigers.
Nyngan had plenty to play for as they ran out in front of their home fans for the final time this year and while the first grade squad has been ravaged by injury in recent weeks, they caught the eye early on.
Sam Simmons, Tyler Coughlan, Farren Lamb and Matty McDougall all scored in the opening 40 minutes and while the Raiders were below their best they rallied and went into the sheds at 20-all.
The second half was all about the Dubbo side, with the dangerous left edge again proving destructive.
With halfback Jai Merritt pulling the strings, centre Corey Cox scored a double while back-rower Ronayne also got across the line in the victory.
"Our first half was very sloppy," Ronayne admitted.
"Obviously we put it together in the second half and kept them to no points but we've got a lot to work on.
"But we got the two points and that's all I can ask for as coach."
The skipper singled Cox out for praise after the victory.
The Western Rams representative started the season well before being hampered by niggling injuries.
He's returned in recent weeks, making one of the centre spots his own, and his size and footwork has proved a handful in every game he's started.
"Coxy was good out wide. He and I are starting to gel alright and we're starting to get a bit of momentum down that left side," Ronayne said.
"Coxy was really good. Young Zac Williams was good as well and Filise (Pauta) is always good. You know what you get with him."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
