They may have not gotten the win but the Dubbo Demons showed enough positives on Saturday to prove they could be the first team to knock off Bathurst Bushrangers this season.
The Demons hosted Bathurst at South Dubbo Oval, on the club's 40th anniversary but it was the visitors who came away with a 9.15.69 to 7.7.49 win in their AFL Central West fixture.
Over their last two matches against the Bushrangers, Dubbo has pushed their minor premiers right through all four quarters and Mick Daly believes things are starting to click for the squad.
"You can just tell that the game plan is there you know," he said.
"It's starting to come together but we just lack a bit of polish.
"It comes down to executing what we want to do but if we fix that up I think we will be pretty sweet.
"You can tell that we are competitive with the best team in the league."
Isaac Heath booted four goals for the Demons while Bailey Edmunds was particularly impressive after playing a wide range of positions during the match.
After Saturday's match, Daly believes Edmunds may have found himself a new role in the Demons' side going forward.
"He did good in the midfield but I think he excelled off half back and half forward," he said.
"He contributed really well, I think he found himself as a bit of a utility, he came through the middle to use his run and pace.
"He straight lines the ball too, he doesn't muck around and just picks it up.
"He pulls the trigger on his first option and I think he has found his new spot along the backline."
All three Dubbo senior sides played on Saturday in front of a host of former players and Daly admitted it was nice to see how far the club has come during its history.
"There was plenty I didn't know but it was good to see where it started from and where it is now," he said.
"You can see how proud they were to be part of that founding team and now what it's developed into.
"I think it's pretty impressive and great to be a part of."
The loss for the Demons keeps them in second place on the ladder only on for and against, with Bathurst Giants right behind them.
With the two teams playing each other on Saturday, the winner will likely go on and finish in second place.
The men's Tier 2 side booked themselves a spot in the finals after defeating Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws while the women's side had a close win over the Bushies as well.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
