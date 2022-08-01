Daily Liberal

Dubbo Demons lost their match against Bathurst Bushrangers 9.15.69 to 7.7.49

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 1 2022 - 3:38am, first published 2:30am
They may have not gotten the win but the Dubbo Demons showed enough positives on Saturday to prove they could be the first team to knock off Bathurst Bushrangers this season.

