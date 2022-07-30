Daily Liberal

Sporting Stars: Meet three of Dubbo Junior AFL's players

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 31 2022 - 7:13am, first published July 30 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashleigh Jones, Hayden Healey and Brayden Pearson.
Ashleigh Jones loves playing footy because she gets to see her friends. Picture: Supplied

Name: Ashleigh Jones

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.