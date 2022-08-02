A brave Dubbo College Open Boys side may have put their team on the map after reaching the NSW CHS football quarter-finals.
Dubbo's dream run in the competition came to an end on Tuesday after they lost 3-1 to Smith's Hill High School at Apex Oval.
A late goal by Dylan Lane wasn't enough to power Dubbo into the final four schools in the state but coach Lee Rice was still proud of his side's efforts during their campaign.
"To be fair the boys made it this fair, to be last eight in the state," he said.
"I don't think we expected them to come this far, I'm really proud of the lads.
"We had the bulk of possession but gave it back to them, it just wasn't our day I think.
"There were a few chances we could've taken but the boys played well. They were a good team, they are some quality players."
Smith's Hill coach Elvis Necovski was impressed with the effort of Dubbo College but thought his side deserved the victory.
"I thought the boys stuck to our game plan really well," he said.
"First of all, I'll give credit to Dubbo, they played a really good match.
"It was worth of a quarter-final, to come this far is an achievement in itself.
"I thought they didn't stop trying for the entire match but in the end, our boys were just too good."
The visitors got on the scoresheet first Sami Benton's lofted through ball found Sebastian Stanovic in open space, with the latter calmly slotting a ball into the bottom left corner.
Already one goal down early, Dubbo began to play some entertaining, attacking football which led midfielder Hugh Sienkiewicz to fire a shot from outside the box which went narrowly wide of the woodwork.
Brad Boney-Chillie tried his best to get Dubbo back in the match as he too fired a shot which went wide.
But the Smith's Hill's credit, they stuck to their guns with Benton again involved, the forward's cross found the head of William Aston who snuck it past the Dubbo keeper to move the score along to 2-0.
Half time was blown shortly after the visitors' second goal and they almost had a third early after the break as Stanovic thought he scored again only to be ruled offside by the referee.
Dubbo continued to press the Smith's Hill defence which resulted in a penalty inside the box due to a handball.
Boney-Chillie stepped up to take the penalty but fired it straight at the keeper and after some confusion, it had been decided the Smith's Hill player had left the goal line early resulting in another penalty.
Unfortunately, the Dubbo player's shot was saved again by the keeper.
After having a hand in his side's opening two goals, Benton scored one of his own calming smashing a low cross into the back of the net to move his side even further in the lead.
Dubbo looked like they were in with a chance of taking the game right to the end when Lane scored but the referee blew full time shortly after the home side's goal.
Having been knocked out of the competition, Rice is hoping a few of his side return for next year's tournament.
"There is one boy in year 10 but most of them are in years 11 and 12," he said.
"A few of them will move on next year.
"A lot of them play Western Premier League, it's really good to see them come together.
"They are a quality team, we beat a Sydney side in East Hill 3-2 and the boys have shown Dubbo can play football."
While Benton was one of the stand-outs for the visiting side, Necovski believes his side is talented across the park.
"I think across the pitch this year we've got a good balance," he said.
"That's the key to any team, you can be top, back or midfield heavy as well we've got a very good goalkeeper.
"As you could see, he saved a penalty twice which was definitely a turning point.
"Credit to everyone from front to back."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
