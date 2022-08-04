Daily Liberal

A schooner costs more than $5 now as the excise tax on booze went up again, and our social drinkers are in an uproar

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated August 4 2022 - 2:39am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VIDEO: The price of beer will increase after taxed amount rises

Social drinkers like Grahame Marchant and Ray Mills are up in arms about the excise tax on beer, because it is spoiling their social pastime.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.