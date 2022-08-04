Social drinkers like Grahame Marchant and Ray Mills are up in arms about the excise tax on beer, because it is spoiling their social pastime.
The Australian Tax Office (ATO) said the excise on beer would rise by 4 per cent on Monday under its CPI indexation review.
This week, Mr Marchant paid $1.60 more for a 24-bottle carton of Hahn Super Dry and two schooners of 3.5 strength at the Dubbo Golf Club Clubhouse cost him $12.80, including the $1.16 GST.
His golfing mate, Ray Mills is not impressed when the price of beer or wine goes up because "It's destroying social drinkers having fun."
"They don't seem to realise that when they put up the excise [on beer] all the time that it's not good for us," Mr Marchant said.
Mr Marchant has seen the prices go up and down in the 57 years he's been having his favourite lager and since the levy on alcohol twice yearly has been in effect.
"Most hotels must have had to put up their prices, too, because the excise tax has gone up this month and another one is coming up in February [next year]," Mr Marchant said.
"The excise tax is part of the [rising] cost of beer...they can change the legislation if they want to."
"It's really taking away the social aspect of coming to a pub. That's a bit rich given that we've been through a lot in the last three years with COVID," Mr Mills said.
"It's putting us off to go around instead of staying home and if people start getting into the habit of drinking at home, that's not good at all."
Carpenter and father of two Mitch Kerr, is a member of the golf club and gets a discount which sees him pay $11.60 for two schooners while winding down over a game of golf with his fellow club members.
Previously, he paid only $5 a schooner and when his wife comes around, they pay "flat ten bucks" for their drinks. His wife loves a glass of Moscato, he said.
"Just copping it in the chin and forking more money out hopefully it comes out my way one day," says Mr Kerr.
"Everything's goin' up, everything. I've got two kids and my childcare fees are up, rents going up, fuel is going up, and food is going up.
"There's no way to go around it, no point whingeing. It's up and down over the years."
The recent excise tax will see a small pub in country towns copping an extra $2,700 a year in their tax bill from this year at a time publicans are still struggling with the impacts of the pandemic, Brewers Association of Australia chief executive officer John Preston said.
The new round of excise tax on booze could mean a pint of beer costs up to $15 which could be the benchmark of prices at every pub.
"Sadly, we're now seeing the impact as pub patrons will be faced with regularly paying $15 for a pint," Mr Preston said.
But there is a strong argument against the tax excise from among brewers impacted by the rules on the excise tax, Mr Preston said.
"There is a strong case for beer tax relief to be provided by the government. Australians are taxed on beer more than any other nation.
"We have seen almost 20 increases in beer tax over the past decade alone."
From August 1 this year, the Australian Taxation Office has set the tariff on beer at $47.86 for up to eight litres with over three percent alcohol content, up from last year's tax of $46.02.
Other types of alcohol exceeding 10 percent alcohol content are levied $94.41 per litre, up from $90.78. As an example, brandy tax is $88.17 per litre. Last year, brandy makers were paying $84.78 per litre.
Only universities and professional groups conducting studies on industrial manufacturing and scientific research within the medical, veterinary, and other educational institutions are tax-free on the alcohol they produce and use, the ATO guidelines on alcohol excise tax stated.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
