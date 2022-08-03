Daily Liberal

More staff to support teachers and free universal kindergarten to ease niggling pressures on the school system are underway

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated August 3 2022 - 5:08am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW education minister with Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders enjoying Education Week with students in their favourite costumes at Dubbo North Public School on Wednesday, 03 August 2022. Picture: Elizabeth Frias

Extra staff to support teachers in the office and classrooms and a free universal kindergarten year accepting children before they turn six are education reforms minister Sarah Mitchell is planning to introduce to ease the pressures on the school system.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.