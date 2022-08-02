Locals have chosen their favourite place to buy baked goods in Dubbo, and the winner is Village Bakehouse on Darling Street.
Owner and manager Emma Pardew said she was very proud to receive the 'best bakery' award.
"Our team works hard to bring the best, local and fresh produce to the customers and it's really pleasing to know that they feel the same way," Ms Pardew said.
The bakery is a fourth generation establishment. In the 1900s, Ms Pardew's great-grandfather used to deliver bread off the back of a horse-drawn truck.
"We've been baking for over a hundred years in our family," she said.
Ms Pardew was grateful for people's patronage.
"Thank you to the public for... supporting us," she said. "Hopefully we can continue to support them and the local community throughout the future."
Special mention goes to the following local businesses who garnered plenty of votes but not quite enough to take the top spot. Congratulations to Farmer's Bakehouse and Baker's Delight.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
