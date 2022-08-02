Dubbo not having fluoride in its water for the past three and a half years, is not a "great outcome" according to Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders.
Mr Saunders said this issue was one that he assumed community members would've wanted to know about earlier.
"I'm pleased that [Dubbo Regional] council's acting quite quickly to make sure it is rectified," he said.
"That's a matter that council is working on with the public health team, as soon as it is feasible to do it, I know it will be done."
Mr Saunders said he hoped to see fluoride in the water before council's estimated timeline of June 2023.
"I'm hoping that's in a shorter time frame than a year but I'm leaving that to council and the public health team to work out," he said.
Associate Professor Matt Hopcraft, a dental public health expert and CEO of the Australian Dental Association Victorian Branch, said water fluoridation is one of the top 10 most important public health measures.
Mr Hopcraft warned Dubbo residents that were considering putting fluoride tablets in their water, that it might not be a safe option.
"We don't recommend that. It's hard to control the amount, and generally fluoride drops are not available to people," he said.
Mr Hopcraft said there was good evidence that shows that adjusting the amount of fluoride in the water to around one part per million helps to prevent tooth decay.
He confirmed it was "unlikely" the lack of fluoride in the drinking water over the past 3.5 years would affect dental development.
"It is possible that it would have increased the likelihood of tooth decay," he said.
"We tend to see more tooth decay in regional and rural areas, and water fluoridation helps to reduce that disadvantage. There tend to be higher rates of decay in non-fluoridated rural communities compared to fluoridated areas."
Until the water becomes fluoridated Mr Hopcraft said it was important to maintain good oral health by reducing the amount of added sugar you eat and to drink less than six teaspoons per day, brush your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and cleaning in between your teeth.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
