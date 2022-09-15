Local emergency services groups are urging Dubbo residents to start getting their homes and properties fire and flood ready so they can be prepared whatever the weather.
Peter Fothergill, Orana Team District Services Officer at the NSW Rural Fire Service, said people should not be complacent about fire preparedness for the approaching summer just because of recent rainfall.
"The Rural Fire Service is predicting more of a western grasslands fire season, more so than bushland on the east coast - although they will also have their fair share," he warned.
"Because of all the wet weather the bush is wet and it will stay wet longer - but the grasslands out here in the west have had prolific growth. Once it does stop raining it won't take long for the days to heat up and the grass to cure and we'll have really big fuel loading."
Mr Fothergill said the best ways to keep your property read for the summer fire season include keeping gutters clear, lawns and gardens well maintained, cleaning up fallen vegetation and cutting back branches and foliage which overhangs your home.
"We're getting to the point where it's better late than never - all the way through winter is when you should be getting your property ready for fire season. If you try to do it in another month or two when it's heating up, you've lost your opportunity to burn off cuts," he said.
"Now's your prime opportunity. We're coming out of winter and things are starting to grow. Rather than letting it get out of control, keeping on top of it now will mean less work."
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke said grass fires move three times faster than bush fires will be the "greatest threat across the state" this summer.
"Wet weather may have reduced the immediate risk of fires but it only takes a few days of hot, dry and windy conditions for vegetation to dry out and the fire danger to return, which is why it's so important to get ready now," she said.
This weekend, the NSW Rural Fire Service is running their Get Ready Weekend campaign to help give communities across NSW all the information they need to prepare for the upcoming fire season.
"Being aware and prepared is everyone's responsibility, whether you're at home, at work or away on holidays. I encourage residents right across the region to drop by and benefit from the fantastic advice our local firefighters will be sharing," said member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders.
As part of the campaign, the Rural Fire Service's Dubbo HQ is hosting an Emergency Services Open Day from 10am to 2pm where locals will also have the chance to meet and get advice from representatives of the Delroy Fire and Rescue NSW, the Volunteer Rescue Association, State Emergency Services, the Royal Flying Doctor Service, police and ambulance services.
"All the agencies will be combining, it'll be a one-stop shop for most of the emergency services," said Mr Fothergill.
"With all the wet weather it would be great to talk to the SES too - they're doing a lot of flood work and deal with storm damage as we come into storm season. They'll be able to give you tips and tricks on how to prepare your property for floods and storms."
Attendees will be able to build and discuss their bushfire survival plans with staff on the day and there will be a sausage sizzle, emergency rescue demonstrations, activities for kids and a raffle to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease Australia.
The Eulomogo, Terramungamine, Eumungerie, Geurie, Cumboogle Rural Fire Service Brigades will also be hosting Get Ready Weekend events in their areas, offering advice and resources to residents.
"Around Ballimore and Boothenba the local brigades will be going out in their communities, pulling up on road corners and having chats," said Mr Fothergill.
"If you see them out there over the weekend, pull up, have a chat with them and find out how they can help. They'll even come out and have a look around your property and give suggestions."
For all the details about the events visit the NSW rural Fire Service's website.
