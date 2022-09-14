Spreading the word among the region's Indigenous community to seriously pay attention to their health was the theme of the Your Health, Your Future expo at Victoria Park on Wednesday.
The displays and information packs on the 715 Annual Health Check, including signing up forms, were on hand for participants to collect.
AMS staff, including clinical staff, made themselves available in person to hold one-on-one conversations with anyone concerned about health issues.
The 715 health check consists of wrap-around services prioritising the well-being of Indigenous Australians which begins before one is born, through childhood, adult life and as seniors, Dr Amy-Lea Perrin of the Dubbo Aboriginal Medical Service said.
"What we're trying to do is get people to understand, is to prioritise their own health...To see your doctor not only when you're unwell as we traditionally do," said Dr Perrin, a Wiradjuri woman. and one of the six doctors at the AMS.
"Going to the doctor is something we should do even when you're well ... If we're looking at the preventative side of health will, in turn, mean we can reduce the health gaps that we're seeing in our community."
Information packs on how to obtain free 715 health checks were distributed to audiences, while others signed up on the spot for appointments, which will identify early risks of illnesses or catch chronic conditions and be referred for appropriate treatment, Dr Perrin said.
The 715 health check is available through bulk-billing GPs and AMS in Dubbo and surrounding towns. Checks are conducted according to a person's age and include blood sugar levels, blood pressure, blood test, as well as children's checks on hearing, eyesight, and mental health for both young people and adults.
The Dubbo AMS, partnered with the Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council, the peak body overseeing the delivery of Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services for the Indigenous population across NSW, organise the full-day event served with a free barbecue sausage lunch and loads of fruits and water.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
