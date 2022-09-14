Daily Liberal
Health

Dubbo's Indigenous community told to get serious with 715 annual health check

Elizabeth Frias
September 14 2022 - 7:00am
Spreading the word among the region's Indigenous community to seriously pay attention to their health was the theme of the Your Health, Your Future expo at Victoria Park on Wednesday.

