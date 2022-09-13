Local man and business owner Wes Maas continues to impress as his business soars to new heights.
His Dubbo-based company Maas Group Holdings has grown by 65 per cent in the past 12 months and the number of staff has more than doubled.
With 850 employees in 2021, the company now has 1661 and has expanded into Queensland, Melbourne and Vietnam.
Despite the enormous growth, managing director Wes Maas hasn't forgotten about Dubbo, with the RAAF base development set to see movement in 2023.
"It's going well, although you can't see much action there at the minute. After Christmas we think there will be a bit of action, there's a couple of developments about to happen across the front of the site and the industrial area," he told the Daily Liberal.
Mr Maas explained it was a long term industrial site that will take about three to four years to develop out.
"We bought the site as a bare site so we've had to do the development applications to progress it forward," he said.
Mr Maas said while they have diversified away from Dubbo, the town is still dear to his heart which is why the head office is located there.
Central Queensland is now the company's biggest area of quarries, where they provide construction material to Rockhampton, Gladstone, and out in the Blackwater region.
Mr Maas is currently looking after 31 quarries and 12 concrete plants and the company is rapidly expanding into construction materials.
"Civil construction and hire is happening all across the East Coast of Australia, from the bottom of Victoria to the top of Queensland," he said.
"In residential property, we are in regional NSW so in Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst, Lithgow, Mudgee, then Griffith and Tamworth and in Queensland in Rockhampton."
The company's work in commercial property also takes place all over the East Coast of Australia.
Maas Company Holdings bought out an Australian company in Vietnam formerly known as JACON, which manufactures mining and construction equipment and distributes in Indonesia, India, South America and Mongolia as well as having agents in a few other countries around the world.
"That is a 90 per cent global business, 10 per cent Australia, it's new, only three years old and will be a decent sized business in the next few years," he said.
Mr Maas said he never initially thought it would get this big, but he is always looking ahead.
"We always work on rolling out five year strategies and are always growth driven and looking at new markets where we can operate and leverage what we are good at," he said.
"We have replicated our model that we started in this Western Region that Dubbo and the western region would know us for, replicating that model elsewhere."
With the pandemic, Mr Maas said they were "quite lucky to be generally unaffected" but it has caused certain issues, such as the work happening in Vietnam.
"Being a communist country they are fantastic to deal with but very strict with COVID rules and the shut downs they had over the past 12 months were challenging," he said.
Something Mr Maas is passionate about is offering career paths to young people who might be interested in the industry.
In the next few weeks the company will be attending a career expo to offer these career opportunities.
"Most of our best people are people we brought through from day one, turning first year apprentices into managers and that's something I've seen to be highly successful," he said.
"We get to build them and shape them how we want them, so we are taking on double the amount of apprentices and trainees to bring through the workforce, since it is hard to get skilled people today."
With the business being 20-years-old Mr Maas said for the last two decades the business has continued a steady growth of 30 per cent per year, but in the past year the business has grown 65 per cent and will grow another 65 in the coming year.
Mr Maas couldn't be prouder to have originated from Dubbo and continued to thank the residents for their ongoing support.
"It's a huge privilege to operate in the community and to have the community support us," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
