Resilience and community support has helped entrepreneur Helen Beer mark 15 years of banking in Dubbo.
Ms Beer is the owner and manager of the Bank of Queensland (BOQ) located on Macquarie street. The small business opened its doors in 2007, with three employees. Since then, BOQ has more than doubled, growing to a "magnificent" team of seven.
READ ALSO:
The bank followed an arduous journey to reach the position it now occupies in the region. Keeping afloat through years of natural disasters, a global financial crisis, a royal commission, and the recent pandemic had not been easy according to Ms Beer.
"There has definitely been challenges... however, there have been so many highlights which has supported our branch to grow and keep growing," she said.
The bank operates under a unique 'owner manager model', striving to make banking simple and easy for locals.
"What this means for the Dubbo community is that they will have a true local banker and small business owner who is with them for the long haul," Ms Beer said.
The bank's 15th anniversary celebration was held at the Dubbo RSL over breakfast with BOQ's Chief Economist Peter Munkton. Mr Munkton spoke to some of the bank's loyal clients over the years as well as Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson also congratulated BOQ on achieving the big milestone.
During its time, BOQ has also supported and sponsored many local community groups and events. Some of these include Dubbo Softball Association, Dubbo Ducks Swimming Club, Dubbo RSL Sub-Branch and Kids Club, Clare's Angels and book reading initiatives at local schools.
"BOQ empowers us to give back to the community in ways that are important to us," Ms Beer said.
She said she was proud to run a successful small business that continued to keep customers at the heart of their work in Dubbo.
"We are so proud of what we have been able to achieve over the last 15 years and did not expect to achieve as much as we have thanks to the support of this incredible community," Ms Beer said. "We can't wait for what else is in store."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.