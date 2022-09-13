The Tony McGrane legacy lives on, as residents, council's and business owners from around the region came together to support the Tony McGrane Memorial Scholarship dinner.
The dinner raises money for scholarships to be given to Charles Sturt University [CSU] students in Tony McGrane's name every year.
The dinner marked the 18th year since Tony McGrane's death and the first dinner in the past four years, with the 2020 dinner cancelled due to COVID-19.
Managing director, MAAS Group Holding Limited, Wes Maas was the keynote speaker for the event and said he was excited for the opportunity to help raise money for a good cause.
"It's a focus of the company to give back to all the communities we operate, and obviously Dubbo is a huge part of our lives," he said.
"Although the business has diversified away, but where CSU is, we operate in Bathurst and Orange as well, so it's definitely an important cause," he said.
Representing Professor Renee Leon, the Vice Chancellor and President of Charles Sturt University, Carly Evans said the importance of scholarships continues.
"It's glorious to see the support for students in this region from this activity," she said.
"We are incredibly proud as a university of our role within the local community...and your role as business leaders is critical to our shared success."
Ms Evans spoke about the widespread teacher shortage and how CSU was founded on teacher education.
"We have been the backbone of regional teachers since the 1950s," she said.
In November the university will be celebrating the first cohort of teachers that were taught on CSU campuses 71 years ago.
"Charles Sturt wants to be a leader in solving this shortage," she said.
"We are putting a call to action to our business leaders and supporters to join us in this quest to provide a brighter future in educating our children."
With unpaid work placement, the rising cost of living and a strain on households, Ms Evans said students will require scholarships on mass.
"I urge all of you to offer this support to our next generation of kids," she said.
"With Tony's legacy as our guiding light I challenge you all to act upon the legacy yourself as an individual and collectively, to help your local schools keep local teachers.
"Thank you for your support."
CSU Tony McGrane Memorial Scholarship committee member Geoff Mann said it was a "rare" privilege to see people attending the 2022 dinner who were at the very first dinner back in 2010.
There were 80 people in attendance at the first dinner and now that number is well over 100.
"Tony McGrane lunched with the Queen but also swapped racing tips with the cleaners at parliament house and that sums up Tony McGrane, he was a man for everybody," Mr Mann said.
Mr McGrane died after a short fight with cancer at just 58-years-old, and as his portrait painted by Leonie Sainsbury, hung at the front of the room for people to admire, they all shared stories about what he meant to them.
"Tony will be forever young," Mr Mann said.
"You might not have known Tony personally but he had a way of making you feel like you did."
The scholarships started as a way to best reflect Tony's legacy, as he "saw what was needed and ensured that it happened".
"Dubbo is a wonderful place to live and a lot of that is through the vision of Tony McGrane, not solely and he would never accept it was just him," Mr Mann said.
"Tony McGrane was the man that led us into this new era and it continues until this day."
Mr Mann acknowledged Tony's sister Maureen McKenzie who passed away in 2019 after her own battle with cancer.
"Her husband Malcolm and the estate of Maureen McKenzie have made a significant donation this year, a donation that will be used on ongoing work for the memorial scholarship fund," he said.
Gilgandra Shire, Narromine Shire and Dubbo Regional Council mayors, accepted the $2000 donation on behalf of the McKenzies.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
