Staff and volunteers at Taronga Western Plains Zoo have been left heartbroken after the death of six-year-old white rhino, Kamari.
Described as a "sweet and gentle giant" in a statement released on Wednesday morning, Kamari died as of what is believed to be pneumonia after her health started deteriorating on Sunday.
The zoo's keepers and veterinary teams provided around-the-clock care for Kamari but she was unable to be saved.
"We want to acknowledge the unwavering care provided by the veterinary, keeping, and volunteer teams, who ensured Kamari always had her favourite grass to munch on, nurtured incredible rapport for husbandry procedures, carried out extra observation watches, and ensured her every need was always met," the statement said.
Kamari was born at the zoo in December of 2015 and was the third rhino born at the facility that year.
Her name meant 'moonlight' in Swahili, and symbolised her early-morning birth.
She was the youngest and smallest of four white rhinos at the zoo by the time her first birthday arrived but she was described as having "the biggest personality of all".
Taronga Western Plains Zoo was the first institution to breed white rhinos in Australasia and the program has impacted significantly for the protection of the species and for rhino conservation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.