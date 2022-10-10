A coordinated clean-up of flood affected areas around Dubbo began on Monday morning.
Daily Liberal Photographer Belinda Soole visited the flood affected streets to capture some of the mess left by the receding water around the Dubbo CBD, including the flooding on Macquarie Street, the Emile Serisier bridge, Woolworths car park and more.
She also captured the lines of traffic waiting to cross the LH Ford Bridge on Monday morning.
The Emile Serisier Bridge remains closed but will be priority for clean up once the river has subsided to a safe level.
Transport for NSW will also need to provide approval for reopening of the Bridge, and residents are being advised to continue to plan for additional travel time and alternative travel times outside the busier afternoon period.
