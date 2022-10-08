The slow road to recovery post-COVID may be one factor driving negative sentiment in the community, says Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Jason Dearmer.
"As a community we are still in the early stages of recovery from coming out of lockdown and restrictions and still dealing with a lot of change," he said.
"From a business perspective, coming from COVID lockdowns and moving into an environment still with economic stress and pressure creates financial and emotional strain on business owners and customers which flows through the community."
In a survey conducted earlier this year by ACM (the publisher of this newspaper) in partnership with the University of Canberra, only 68 percent of respondents from Dubbo indicated they think their town is a "great place to live" - lower than any of the fourteen towns surveyed except for Bathurst, with 62 percent.
Further, only 72 percent of local respondents said they would recommend Dubbo to others as a good place to live and only 56 percent thought Dubbo had "good community spirit", the lowest of all fourteen centres.
"I think there will always be some in the community that have the impression their town or city is not a good place to live and sometimes that may be down to individual circumstances that may or may not be in their control," said Mr Dearmer, responding to the data.
While the respondents represent just a small section of the community - and even among the respondents the sentiment leaned towards the positive - Mr Dearmer agreed stress factors like drought, floods and the pandemic have been a blow to community spirit in recent years.
"Those three factors have definitely impacted community spirit and are strong contributors to the economic climate of the region and things that can take an emotional toll on people, as well as financial," he said.
"Constant stress and adaptation for a business around constantly changing economic environments have an effect on people's outlook and community spirit."
After weathering through the Central West's worst drought on record, in 2021 Dubbo became the epicentre for COVID-19 in regional NSW. Now as some of the last remaining COVID-19 public health orders are lifted - mandatory isolation periods - Dubbo is being battered by rain leading to widespread road closures and flooding.
For local businesses, Mr Dearmer said networking and connection with others in the community is "very important" to build resilience in these challenging economic periods and foster a better sense of community.
He said the same principles - of networking and collaboration - could help individuals feel more a part of the community and empower them to help make Dubbo a place which is great to live.
"Personally, I would encourage people to volunteer in one or more organisations in the community as it helps you to stay connected and be involved in changes that may need to happen to make Dubbo a great place to live," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.