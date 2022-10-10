Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council reopens Emile Serisier Bridge to the general public

By Newsroom
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:36am, first published 3:00am
Emile Serisier Bridge has reopened to the general public.

Local News

