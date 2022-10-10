Emile Serisier Bridge has reopened to the general public.
Crews from Dubbo Regional Council worked around the clock to get the bridge open hours before the original estimated time of Monday evening.
Transport for NSW inspected the bridge in a timely manner to provide approvals to ensure traffic flow through the Newell Highway and across Dubbo was returned as soon as possible.
In a statement to the media, Dubbo Regional Council said the quicker than expected reopening of the bridge was possible with support from Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue crews who are currently focussing their efforts on cleaning Bligh Street and car parks.
Bligh Street remains closed.
Traffic control in Cobra Street is being removed with traffic conditions expected to return to normal early afternoon (Monday, October 10).
Renshaw McGirr Way at the Bell River crossing is now open.
The Duke of Wellington Bridge remains closed.
Goolma Road is now open.
Saxa Road remains closed.
Visit NSW SES or follow local units on Facebook
For local road closures visit the Dubbo Regional Council flood page.
The ABC radio is the emergency broadcaster for any emergency announcements
For the latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights visit the Bureau of Meterology or phone 1300 945 108
For rural animal and livestock assistance, contact your Local Land Services Office on 1300 795 299.
