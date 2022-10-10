Evacuated in the wee hours of Sunday morning, Ken Clark and Vicky Morgan are among those currently calling the showground home.
In the darkness and while heavy rain poured, the State Emergency Service opened the Dubbo Showground for dozens of cars and caravans, who had been evacuated as water levels rose.
Over a dozen evacuees are now waiting for the flooded caravan parks to be cleared, so they can return to their accommodation.
While the city was pummeled by more than 50 millimetres of rain on Saturday, the caravan park on Bultje Street where they have been staying became inundated by floodwater and unsafe for occupation.
"The caravan park manager and the SES tapped on everyone's door at about one o'clock in the morning and we had to leave immediately," Mr Clark said.
Mr Clark, 61, a Baarkindji man, his wife, Vicky Morgan, 57, a Gamilaroi woman, have ben living in their caravan after being unable to find somewhere to rent.
"It's really sad at this time because we can't find a rental place. We have sat in someone's backyard and then rented at Western Plains Caravan Park because we can't find a place."
The couple, along with two of their adult children, lost their rental place seven months ago. They have brought their case before the tenancy tribunal and the Aboriginal housing authorities.
"We worked all our lives. Vicky works at Reject Shop, the boys have jobs at KFC and I've worked with the criminal justice system as an Aboriginal liaison officer helping magistrates yet we can't find a house," Mr Clark said.
The family rented a $350-a-week three-bedroom house, and now, at the caravan park they pay $440 a week, while their two boys pay $700 a fortnight.
"Our family spends over $1000 a week, and we are not blaming anyone because the caravan park has been good to us ... we don't know where to go after here."
Robert, who asked his full name not be printed, saying his was "an embarrassing situation", has been living in a small motorhome since arriving in Dubbo to be closer to his relatives, who reside in the city.
He left his Goulburn home for Dubbo where "it is warmer" which is conducive to his recovery after a heart attack and bouts of pneumonia.
Prior to retiring, he has been a chief draftsman for building companies.
"I can no longer stand the cold weather in Goulburn, minus 10 degrees in winter over there, and I've lived there for over 40 years...I've lost weight, I have trouble doing my shirt and pants because my fingers don't work.
"I can feel the sun here...they brought me two meals yesterday that saves me cooking, and the SES brought me sandwiches this morning."
Chloe Forbes is pregnant and sleeping in the back of her blue hatchback with her partner Richard Doran. Her mother and her partner and two children are staying in a small caravan. They have a dog and two cats.
'We're just waiting for word from the caravan park manager when we can get back," Ms Forbes said.
The family has been staying at the caravan park while an application for a rental property is being assessed by the real estate.
Aaron Woodward, a father of four on a disability pension since hurting his back, is staying in a small caravan with his children ages 4, 7, 9 and 11.
Three of the kids are in the care of his ex-wife, but they were with him for the school holidays.
"This caravan is all I own in my name, my ex-wife took the house and all. If it wasn't for the caravan park, I would have lost everything, " Mr Woodward said.
Charmaine Howser, is visiting with her family from Perth.
The family, with two young children, said they were unable to find a space at the caravan parks around town when they first arrived.
"We couldn't get into caravan parks around here and when we got to one, everyone has to leave because it's flooded," Ms Howser said.
"We got power, toilet, and space for the kids to run around, it's very good, nice area...we buy bottled water," she said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
