A former army soldier who ran from police only to be arrested in someone's front yard has been charged for carrying questionable items in his backpack.
Narromine's Carlos Nykolyn, 20, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing house breaking implements and having custody of knife in public.
He appeared in Dubbo Local Court on November 16, where he sentenced to a 12-month community correction order and fined $100.
Police had been responding to an alleged theft near Blight Street between 11.50pm and 12.05 pm on 22 August this year where the offender had taken off on a push bike.
This is when they saw Nykolyn riding his BMX bike into the underground car park at Dubbo Square, court documents reveal.
Police followed him to Bank Street where they briefly turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to stop Nykolyn. However, he dropped his bike and ran towards Brisbane Street where he jumped the back fence of a house. He then ran through other premises before police arrested him in the front garden of a Bultje Street property.
Police found Nykolyn's black backpack nearby and inside it discovered a pair of bolt cutters, black gloves, an allen key kit and an allen key multi tool kit which included a flat head and Phillips head screwdriver as well as several spanner heads.
They also found a folding knife in the bag, the court was told.
Nykolyn was taken to Dubbo Police Station. In police custody, he claimed the tools in his bag were only used for his bike. However, police believed he had no reasonable excuse for having the knife with him in a public place.
In court, defence lawyer Kate Bittar said there was no indication that Nykolyn had been involved in the alleged theft and that he had pleaded guilty to his charges at the earliest opportunity.
She said he "felt strong paranoia in presence of police" which is why he ran.
"He acknowledges his behaviour was compulsive and irrational," Ms Bittar said.
She also said the 20-year-old was becoming heavily involved in football while also seeking employment.
"Started off in a good solid career, then you picked up a life of crime," Magistrate Gary Wilson said, directly addressing Nykolyn.
"You've fled from police because you knew you were guilty... there's no need whatsoever to carry a knife.
"If you want to go down that path and use those implements for what they're perceived, you'll find yourself in jail...the rest is up to you."
