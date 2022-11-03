Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

The worst roads and potholes in the Dubbo LGA according to local residents

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
November 4 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fear that medical services wouldn't be able to get to community members who live outside the Dubbo LGA because of the state of the roads is a real concern that residents are currently having.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.