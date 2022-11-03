Fear that medical services wouldn't be able to get to community members who live outside the Dubbo LGA because of the state of the roads is a real concern that residents are currently having.
When the Daily Liberal asked residents where the worst potholes in the Dubbo LGA were, one Stuart Town resident mentioned Alexander and Cohen Street were some of the worst they had ever seen.
"I've had no car damage yet, but caring for my elderly uncle I am very sure an ambulance would not be able to get to us at the moment," they said.
Based on the responses from residents, the Daily Liberal has created a map of the roads that are currently in a less than ideal state.
Another main road that has been causing havoc to drivers is the Mitchell Highway between Dubbo and Wellington.
With ongoing road works between Geurie and Wellington, residents have still had their fair share of issues. One particular resident had to get new tyres after two tyres were "busted" at the front and back of their vehicle.
"We were one of about eight or nine cars to be affected in one night," they said.
Recent works haven't been hailed as working, with some claiming recent works are just making the situation worse.
"All of Tamworth Street from Fitzroy to Palmer is just terrible," another resident said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
