Locals know best.
Residents may have noticed the roads in Dubbo slowly deteriorating and the Daily Liberal is putting a call out for where the worst potholes in the region are.
Fill in our survey below and let us know if you have been affected by the potholes or have had damage to your car because of the state of roads.
If you have been affected and are happy to chat about your experience, feel free to email ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au with your name and number and some information or contact her on 0438 339 694.
If you have photos of potholes please email them to the above email.
READ MORE:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.