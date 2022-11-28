Daily Liberal
Man killed in accident at Lue motocross track, near Mudgee

By Newsroom
Updated November 28 2022 - 1:26pm, first published 12:30pm
The Toll Air Ambulance was called to the scene. FILE

A man in his 60s has died in a horrific motocross accident on the weekend in the state's Central West.

