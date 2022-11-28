Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Taronga Western Plains Zoo set to expand with $20 million Serengeti Plains Exhibit

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taronga Western Plains Zoo director Steve Hinks, deputy premier Paul Toole, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders and Director of Taronga Conservation Society Australia, Cameron Kerr. Picture by Ciara Bastow

With more than 300,000 people visiting Taronga Western Plains Zoo every year, and accommodation being at 95 percent occupancy year-round, staff have had to turn away guests wanting to stay overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.