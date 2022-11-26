Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo Regional Council approves development application and allows Bunnings to expand their current site

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 27 2022 - 9:09am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Property development manager at Bunnings, Tim Wilkinson was happy to hear Bunnings in Dubbo was approved for an expansion. Picture Amy McIntyre

One of the busiest stores in Dubbo is set to expand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.