Due to ongoing flooding, Dubbo Regional Council is closing a section of Merrilea Road.
Merrilea Road runs between Cobborra Road (Golden Highway), Yarrandale Road, and the Dubbo to Coonamble Railway line in North Dubbo.
The road closure area is located over Troy Gully and is subject to major and minor flooding events.
When flooding occurs, the affected area is quickly inundated and becomes part of a large local flood plain that backs up against the Railway Line and extensively floods Moffatt Estate, the Coggan Wool property, the Cycling Facility and Charles Sturt Universities' property.
Due to this flooding, the area has not become a viable road and council has not developed any plans to upgrade it.
Instead, it is only used by council for mowing, maintenance and irregular access to council-owned adjoining lands and by Dubbo Senior Campus as a laneway for them to move cattle to Moffatt Estate and conduct outdoor classes in vegetated areas.
The western part of Merrilea Road is a stock-fenced, mostly unformed road reserve, between Yarrandale Road and the Railway Line which divides council's Moffatt Estate and council's Cycling Facility on both sides of Troy Gully.
According to a report by council, DRCs strategic planning has has always intended that parts of the road closure area are to be reconstructed as an open storm water channel to contain Troy Gully and promote the ongoing development of Moffatt Estate and North Dubbo in the vicinity.
The road closure project will require Property and Land Development staff to attend to the project over a six to 12 month period as part of their ordinary workload, including the preparation of the Development Application and Subdivision Certificate Application to approve and register the Road Lot.
The closure will now be notified to the public and public authorities for a period of 28 days.
A further report will be made to council to report the results of the notification, with a view to moving forward and executing the proposed road closure.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
