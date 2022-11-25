Daily Liberal
A section of Merrilea Road will be closed due to ongoing flooding in Dubbo

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 11:30am
Aerial image showing the part of Merrilea Road that will be closed. Picture from Dubbo Regional Council

Due to ongoing flooding, Dubbo Regional Council is closing a section of Merrilea Road.

