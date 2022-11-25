Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

ProAgni win million dollar prize at Grow-NY business competition

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 25 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ProAgni chief executive officer and co-founder Lachlan Campbell (left) and commercial director for ProAgni Warren Lee (right) receive the Grow-NY top prize. Picture supplied

A company co-founded by a Wellington farmer has taken out the million dollar grand prize at a New York based agriculture business competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.