A company co-founded by a Wellington farmer has taken out the million dollar grand prize at a New York based agriculture business competition.
Wellington local Lachlan Campbell founded agriculture business ProAgni alongside Fiona Soulsby and Robert Bell. The company's key product is a range of supplements and feeds for livestock that lowers methane emissions without the use of antibiotics.
This is the second year ProAgni has entered the Grow-NY business competition, an innovation and technology startup challenge focused on enhancing the emerging food, beverage, and agriculture hub in Central New York.
"This year we won it, it was quite extraordinary - it's amazing, we're still in a bit of shock. We're the first Australian business to win a prize there, let alone first prize. It's a big deal," said Mr Campbell, also the company's CEO.
ProAgni beat 19 other finalists from around the world who pitched their business plans to a live audience and panel of judges in New York State, taking home the $1 million grand prize.
The winners from the competition were picked based on the viability of the startup's business model, the value that the startup offers customers, the agrifood innovation that the startup has invented and the job growth and opportunity potential that the startup can bring to the New York region.
Grow-NY awarded a total of $3 million in prize money, including the $1 million grand prize, two $500,000 awards, and four $250,000 prizes. The money awarded will help the winners roll out their businesses in the New York State area.
"The money will help us to roll out our business model in the US starting next year. We took our first products to market in Dubbo and now we have national distribution - in just about every store in every state," said Mr Campbell.
"Our product is patented and we believe it has great application in the US. Our next steps are to scope out research and development and get manufacturing started in upstate New York and get a commercial trial and more customer engagement done."
So far, ProAgni's feeds and supplements have fed over 2.2 million animals, removed 2.5 tonnes of antibiotics from animal agriculture and reduced over 376 tonnes of methane emissions.
Mr Campbell looks forward to expanding the business in the US and hopes the product will benefit farmers there as much as it has those closer to home.
"We are honoured to join the incredible roster of Grow-NY winners, and grateful to New York state, Grow-NY, and the Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture for their support," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.