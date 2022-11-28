Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Geoff Mann honoured to receive Tony McGrane Award at Dubbo Day Awards

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As someone inspired by Tony McGrane, Geoff Mann (pictured) was honoured to receive an award named in his honour. Picture by Belinda Soole

Geoff Mann doesn't consider what he does in the community all that special. To him, it's just "the Aussie way".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.