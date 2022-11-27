Daily Liberal
Photos

Close-knit team at Wellington Correctional Centre honours coworkers for Remembrance Day

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated November 27 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 1:00pm
A correctional officer stands with his head down in Wellington Complex's Remembrance garden. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Correctional officers, police, prison employees and families of fallen staff who served at Wellington and Macquarie Correctional Centres gathered on November 25 for a Remembrance Day event.

