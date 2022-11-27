Correctional officers, police, prison employees and families of fallen staff who served at Wellington and Macquarie Correctional Centres gathered on November 25 for a Remembrance Day event.
The event, held by corrective services around the state, honours the memory of colleagues who have tragically passed while serving, during retirement or due to non-work related circumstances.
Macquarie Correctional Centre governor Brad Peebles was very proud to share the day between the two centres as a complex.
He said in their line of work employees had to support each other closely in order to get through the duties of the day. He believed this had made them into a tight-knit group.
"Like any uniform service, like the police, fire brigade, and military, the staff get very close. We're kind of in the trenches to a certain degree," Mr Peebles said.
"We certainly feel the loss of our colleagues very deeply, so it's important that we have these days so we can think about our passed colleagues and celebrate the fact that we're all here together."
The ceremony began with Adam Ryan, a Wiradjuri man from Wellington, welcoming attendees to Country. A chaplain then took the stand to extend a blessing and say a departmental prayer.
Giving a gracious speech, governor of Wellington Correctional Centre Mark Kennedy honoured the three men who had served at the complex, overseer John Wilner, senior correctional officer Lindsay Cafe, and first class correctional officer Timothy Chown.
Mr Kennedy also listed the 12 names of fallen NSW staff who had served in last 179 years of corrective services. He thanked them and said they would never be forgotten.
Correctional officers surrounded the three plaques embedded on a rock in the complex's Remembrance garden, while a band as well as bugle and bagpipe players played pieces for the occasion.
Kathy Chown, wife of the late correctional officer Timothy Chown, attended the ceremony with her family after two years of absence due to the Covid pandemic.
Seeing the corrective services honouring staff who had passed away filled her with awe. While it had been six years since her husband's death, it was still very fresh for Ms Chown.
"It's something that myself, my four children and grandchildren look forward to each year," she said. "It's very humbling."
Wellington principal correctional officer Justin Beavis and master of ceremonies for the day, said the event was an annual wake to mourn the loss of their colleagues.
"It's a celebration of life. It's one day that we all get to stop, get together have a barbeque and reminisce," Mr Beavis said.
Two K9 dogs, Jagger and Zorro, who had died after serving for 5 years were also honoured with mini plaques in the Remembrance garden.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
