Peter has an amazing sense of common humanity and compassion which is continually giving to others, spending many days per week as a volunteer driver for the NSW Cancer Council. Peter is always available to bring the patients in for treatment when they can't bring themselves due to illness, financial distress or social disadvantage. He will drive up to 200km one way to pick up patients and regardless of how late treatments are or what is happening in his own life, he waits patiently for the patient to complete their treatment and then drives them home again.