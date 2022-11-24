Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Geoff Mann receives Tony McGrane Award at Dubbo Day Awards ceremony

By Newsroom
Updated November 24 2022 - 1:28pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The community recognised 10 of its unsung heroes on Wednesday night at the annual Dubbo Day Awards ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.