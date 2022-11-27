Dubbo Regional Council will re-allocate $1 million from their heavy patching program to their regional road maintenance budget to allow for works to continue on the regional road network.
Council's regional road maintenance budget has been fully expended on temporary repairs after three La Nina wet weather events caused havoc to the regions roads.
As severe wet weather caused an escalated deterioration of council's road network, the current road maintenance budget isn't enough.
DRCs approved regional roads maintenance budget for the 2022/2023 financial year was just $1,687,276 and so far they have spent just over $2 million.
Councillor Josh Black said the whole road network across Dubbo, Wellington and the villages were under enormous pressure.
"We are really struggling to keep up with it not just because of the wet weather but just in the normal situation with the increase of costs to do with buying material, sourcing the crews and paying the staff," he said.
With little funding coming to Dubbo from the state and federal government, Cr Black said it was tough to keep the roads in pristine condition.
"The more grant funding we can get the better, because everyone in the LGA deserves to drive on a decent road, but we are finding it very, very difficult at the moment," he said.
"Hopefully this reallocation of funds can fix a bit of the out of town rural roads and then when the weather dries out, focus on the in town roads."
A council report stated that "every effort is being made to reinstate/maintain access across councils road network, however, it comes at a significant cost".
Emergency repairs are being made, albeit temporarily, with the increased cost of materials having a significant impact on the budget.
Reallocating $1 million to the regional roads maintenance budget leaves $994,622 for the purposes of heavy patching once the roads begin to dry out.
The report said it was anticipated that further heavy patching funds will be required in future financial years given the roads current conditions.
DRCs director infrastructure, Luke Ryan said council has spent a "minimal" amount on heavy patching because of the saturated grounds.
"We haven't been able to do the work, which is why we nominated this program to fund the regional roads one," he said.
Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood said more adjustments could be made in regards to the amount of money moved, but they would have to bring it before council in December.
Mr Wood said the wet weather was undermining the foundation of the roads, but because of how wet it was there was nothing they could do.
"That's the challenge currently," he said.
For 242 kilometres of regional roads, council has had to spend $2.1 million doing surface treatment work on repeat.
"I understand the frustrations of coming back and doing the same stuff, but we have an obligation to keep the roads as safe as possible and at the moment that's all we can do," he said.
This adjustment of funds will be made in the December quarterly review.
Funding is being sought to assist in the ongoing repair of council's road network through several grant programs, the success of which is not known at this date.
Council was given the option of ceasing works on the road network due to the expired budget or seeking additional funding through Transport for NSW (TfNSW) grant programs.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
