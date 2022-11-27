Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council moves $1 million from heavy patching program to road maintenance budget

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
November 28 2022 - 5:00am
Workers doing heavy patching work in Dubbo earlier this year. Picture Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Regional Council will re-allocate $1 million from their heavy patching program to their regional road maintenance budget to allow for works to continue on the regional road network.

