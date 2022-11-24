In response to calls from the Bogan Gate community for better flood mitigation, the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) say they are "aware of local concerns" around flooding and have been "working with the local community in the area".
"There's been time to do something and nothing has been done. It can be done, there's just not an appetite there," Bogan Gate local James Buchanan, secretary of the Gunningbland Creek Flood Improvement Committee, told the Daily Liberal.
When their worst fears came true and flood water broke through the railway line, it sent torrents of fast moving water through adjacent properties, leaving 800 stud sheep unaccounted for and forcing one family to be evacuated by helicopter.
The dilemma - the latest in a series of floods which have hit the area - led to renewed calls from the community for ARTC to better mitigate flood risk along the line which is part of a network which carries freight from Sydney to Perth.
Originally built in the early 1900s at ground level, water was able to flow over the line. But after WW2, the height of both the railway line and adjacent road Henry Parkes Way were raised, creating a levee effect in the Gunningbland Creek Catchment.
In the seven decades since, the Bogan Gate community has been attempting to make their concerns heard. The Daily Liberal has seen correspondence by members of the Bogan Gate community with members of government and relevant agencies dating back to the 1950s.
"There's been a total lack of communication and it's just not on. We're kind of left in the dark a fair bit," said one Bogan Gate farmer, whose grandparents were part of earlier campaigns for action.
"It's positive that there's a flood plane investigation happening but there's been stuff like this going on for the past five decades, so you don't get your hopes up too much that it's actually going to be solved."
Responding to the community's concerns and frustration about a lack of action, ARTC noted after previous flooding in 2016, the company commissioned an expert flood assessment of Gunningbland Creek, investigating flood behaviour of the creek system.
Their assessment determined; "the railway culverts in this location are appropriate and fit-for-purpose and are designed for 1:100 flood event conditions".
"The flood assessment and investigation found downstream flow constrictions impacting the area and that installing additional culverts at the bridge would not improve the situation," the ARTC representative said.
"As part of our general operations ARTC undertakes regular general and detailed inspections of rail line structures and carries out improvements, repairs, and maintenance works, especially following major weather events."
ARTC say they have carried out previous work along the railway at Bogan Gate in order to reduce the damage of flooding in the area.
In 2011 works raised the height of the line by replacing the existing timber sleepers with new concrete sleepers which were thicker and new ballast was laid under the sleepers which was free draining and allowed water to pass through.
"When ARTC can access the rail line in the area, it will carry out a detailed investigation and assessment of all rail structures and determine whether further works are required," the spokesperson said.
But state member for Orange Philip Donato - who visited the site back in 2020 to hear the community's concerns - said ARTC have had ample time to listen to the community and have "failed" to respond.
"This is something the community foresaw and they've tried to be proactive and raise it and eliminate these risks. But obviously it hasn't achieved any of its goals," he said.
"We're talking about a large organisation like ARTC who are working on a multimillion dollar project. You can completely understand the community's anger and frustration - and to be perfectly frank - I'm angry and frustrated that it hasn't been resolved as well."
"It's not good enough. ARTC have a lot of resources at their disposal."
