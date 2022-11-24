Daily Liberal
ARTC say they are "aware" of Bogan Gate community's flood concern

By Allison Hore
Updated November 25 2022 - 8:36am, first published 4:00am
Cattle caught in floodwaters on a farm in Bogan Gate. One farmer rushed in to help them but was quickly caught in fast-flowing water after the rail line gave way. Picture supplied

In response to calls from the Bogan Gate community for better flood mitigation, the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) say they are "aware of local concerns" around flooding and have been "working with the local community in the area".

