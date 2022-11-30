Workers at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo have called off a planned 24 hour strike on Wednesday, December 7 after assurances from zoo management chronic pay issues will be resolved.
For 18 months maintenance workers at the tourist attraction have endured underpayments, late payments and consistent problems with their leave entitlements and allowances.
Zoo management have met with the AWU and committed to solve the payroll issues by the end of January 2023 with AWU delegates at the zoo to meet with KPMG representatives charged with fixing the broken system.
Australian Workers Union NSW Branch Secretary Tony Callinan says it's a great result and means families will be able to visit the world class zoo without fear it will be closed.
"This is a step in the right direction but zoo management should be under no illusion if our delegates aren't satisfied with the promised consultation and final resolution of this issue they will down tools again," Mr Callinan said.
"Our members want to be sure they've paid for the work they've done, their superannuation contributions are being paid and their leave balances are correct."
When Taronga CEO Cameron Kerr visited Taronga Western Plains Zoo on Monday, November 28 he said they were working "very closely" with the Australian Workers Union.
"We've had productive meetings and we are confident we will find a resolution to their concerns and we are working very closely with our staff," he said.
"Their demands are they want us to work quite quickly with the software challenges we've got with the payroll system and they understand we are committed.
"They are understanding and understand the complexity of the task."
Mr Callinan said the union members make no apologies for holding the zoo to account on issues which are the "most basic operational matters for any management team."
"Our members used to have a pay officer on site so payroll issues could be solved in person, but zoo management chose to punt that person and introduce a new computer system which wasn't fit for purpose, and now they need to make good on their poor decisions," Mr Callinan.
