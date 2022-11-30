Daily Liberal
Workers at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo call off a planned 24 hour strike

By Newsroom
Updated December 1 2022 - 10:56am, first published 10:54am
Taronga Zoo staff in Dubbo went on strike on Thursday, November 17 calling for the zoo to fix chronic underpayment issues. Picture AWU NSW

Workers at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo have called off a planned 24 hour strike on Wednesday, December 7 after assurances from zoo management chronic pay issues will be resolved.

