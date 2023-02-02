Daily Liberal
Narrabri High School teacher Joshua Roberts-Garnsey to run for Labor in Barwon

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated February 2 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
Narrabri High School science teacher Joshua Roberts-Garnsey will run for Labor in the seat of Barwon. Picture supplied

A school teacher from Narrabri who will run for Labor in the seat of Barwon in the upcoming state election says his priorities, if elected, would be healthcare, housing and education.

AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

