With inflation at a 33-year high and rental costs deemed "unaffordable" for the average household, more Dubbo locals are seeking food relief, says Connecting Community Services CEO Michelle Redden.
"We're seeing a lot of seniors at the moment who are really struggling to be able to afford the rent as costs have skyrocketed," she said.
"They're telling us at the end of the week, when they've used their pension on the rent and bills there just isn't money for food. People aren't looking for handouts, they just need a little bit of help to get through to the next pay.
"But you just have to go for a walk down the street to see how many people are just sitting around because there's nowhere else for them to go."
The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) statistics, released last week, show that inflation jumped to a 33-year high of 7.8 percent in the December quarter of 2022, up from 7.3 percent in the September quarter.
Over the past year, the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages has risen by 9.2 percent, clothing and the price of furnishings, household equipment and services has jumped by 8.4 percent.
Transport and recreation have also surged in cost by eight and nine percent respectively.
Ms Redden said the increasing cost of groceries while household budgets are already stretched thin - as a result of rental price rises and skyrocketing energy bills - was driving more people in Dubbo to food pantries like the one Connecting Community Services runs.
"Prior to COVID, people may have been able to sustain themselves for a fortnight on their payment, now they're getting to a week - possibly ten days - and their cupboards are empty," she said.
"Through Food Bank Australia we have a stock of staple pantry items that have a long shelf life. We buy the goods as a charity and get it for a cheaper price, and then we sell it for what we got it for - cheaper than the supermarkets."
"There's one lady who travels in from Gulargambone - she comes into Dubbo once a week for medical treatments and she saves up her money for when she comes here. It's the only way she can afford to get food."
The rise in costs of consumer products comes as Dubbo locals contend with a 10.7 percent surge in rental prices over the past 12 months.
The median rental price for a house in Dubbo has grown by 12.5 percent and now sits at $450 a week, and rental costs for units have grown by 10.3 percent to a median of $320 a week.
These prices have led Dubbo to be classified as "moderately unaffordable" for the average Dubbo household, according to the latest Rental Affordability Index (RAI).
For people living on benefits or on a pension the costs are even less affordable.
Ms Redden explained the cost of living and affordability of the accommodation crisis has lead to people prioritising a roof over their head rather then basic needs like food.
Ms Redden continued to say while she would like the government to do more to address housing prices and inflation, the community has been a great support of their food relief programs.
"We're always looking for volunteers to come in and cook food - there's a womens' group who come in fortnightly and cook meals - so we have fresh and ready-prepared meals to give out as people come in," she said.
"And some people will just donate goods like sausages or bacon which we can cook up for the meals."
As well as the food pantry selling staples, Connecting Community Services has partnered with Woolworths and Coles to set up a free food trolley stocked with bread, cakes, cookies and bacon and cheese rolls which are donated daily.
Volunteers at the organisation also prepare hot meals for rough sleepers or other people in need.
"We don't ask people's stories when they come in - that's their story not ours - but if they're hungry we'll give out the meals. And we've had great volunteers help us with that," said Ms Redden.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
